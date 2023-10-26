“The Kiss With Groovy Was Scripted” – BBNaija’s Uriel Insists



Big Brother Naija reality show star Uriel Oputa has revealed that her recent romantic date with a younger colleague, Groovy, was staged.

Recall that Uriel and Groovy recently sparked relationship rumours after they were caught kissing in a viral video.

Netizens had berated Uriel, 34, for dating a younger man, Groovy, 29.

But appearing in the latest episode of Pulse’s Inside Scoop with Groovy, Uriel said the kiss and entire relationship was a facade.

She said: “These last couple of days have made me realise that I don’t want to act again. Nollywood actors, I salute you guys. It’s not easy at all.

“We [Groovy and I] had a fantastic time at Lagos Cocktail Week. We were there with an amazing brand. And we were on an assignment, and we took on roles. We basically acted like we were into each other. We were flirting and everything. Everything you saw basically was an assignment.”

Groovy added, “Yeah, it was an assignment. It was scripted.”