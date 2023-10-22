Three Islamic Clerics Nabbed For Allegedly Beheading Man In Ibadan

The Oyo State Criminal Investigation Department on suspicion of decapitating a middle-aged man in Ibadan, have apprehended three Islamic clerics.

The victim, who had connections with one of the alleged perpetrators, according to Punch, was enticed to a wooded area in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of the State, under the false pretense of a job offer.

Sadly, he was allegedly killed, with his head severed.

The suspects were subsequently captured in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of the State.

An anonymous resident said, “It was so pathetic. One of the alleged murderers was a popular cleric known for his distinct turban among the Islamic community of Alapata.”

A Police source, who confirmed the incident said the alleged assailants were landlords in his jurisdiction, but the heinous act was said to have been perpetrated in Moniya.

He said, “The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, for further investigation.”