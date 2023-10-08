Tinubu Applied To Chicago State University As A Male – MKO Abiola’s Son

The presidential aide and son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Jamiu Abiola, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu applied to the Chicago State University (CSU) as a male and not as a female as it was claimed by Atiku Abubakar.

Abiola made this known in his reaction to controversies surrounding the academic records of his principal released by the CSU to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku, on the order of a U.S. Court.

It was gathered that Atiku had sought the certificate of Tinubu in his move to challenge the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) and oust him from office at the Supreme Court.

In an interview with The Punch, Abiola said that President Tinubu applied to the university as a male and graduated as a male with excellent grades, saying that there is no debate about his gender.

He stated that the most significant fact is that the American university has acknowledged that the President graduated from there, adding that the opposition is making up something that does not exist and blowing things out of proportion.

Abiola noted that most Nigerians are more interested in how President Tinubu would turn Nigeria into a dazzling model state with a robust master plan as he did in Lagos State.

He said: “The opposition is making up something that does not exist and blowing things out of proportion. The most significant fact is that the university has acknowledged that the President graduated from there. He even scored a high grade, which is a source of pride to Nigerians and not a slap on their faces.

“The President applied to the university as a male and graduated as a male with excellent grades. Most Nigerians are more interested in how President Tinubu turned a gloomy Lagos into a dazzling model state with a robust master plan. They want him to achieve the same feat in Nigeria as a whole.

“People voted for him because of his Renewed Hope Agenda and because, unlike other politicians, he had a realistic plan. Nigerians have real problems, and they need a man capable of solving these problems.”