“Tinubu Appointed Wike Minister Because He Doesn’t Want To Betray Him” – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, revealed why President Bola Tinubu appointed Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Sani, Tinubu appointed Wike as minister because the he does not want to betray the former Rivers State Governor for working for him in the 2023 general elections.

Sani urged Wike to decamp from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC) rather than playing games with the two parties.

The former lawmaker, during an interview with The Punch, on Wednesday, said that this will give Wike the opportunity to work excellently for President Tinubu as the FCT Minister and without distractions.

He said: “Asiwaju (President) wants to send a message that he does not betray those who work for his own emergence.

“As long as Wike remains in the PDP, it won’t be a relevant party because it will never be relevant in its scheme of opposition. Because they will control the structure of the party and ensure that whoever will emerge will not be a serious threat to the APC.

“PDP is still afraid of taking action against those who undermined its victory and it will confine it to irrelevance as far as it has no punishment for anti-party elements because as long as there are people who have one leg in the PDP and one in APC, PDP will never fly and nobody is going to take the PDP seriously as far as party politics is concerned.

“Once it has become the appendage of the APC because for Wike to remain in the PDP, is to make sure it never plays the role of an opposition party. He is the hand of Esau in PDP, the voice of Jacob in APC.”

READ MORE: Shehu Sani Slams Wole Soyinka’s Critics Over Alleged Fake Academic Records

He further stated: “My own advice is for Nyesome Wike to simply decamp to APC where he will be able to serve the party and also leave PDP to claim its role as an opposition.

“It will be more respectable for him to join the APC and work without being distrusted by both sides because if he continues to divide his legs between the APC and the PDP, he will live as a very confused, disorganise man with an unstable political career.

“So, as far as I am concerned, he has a lot to deliver. As Minister of FCT, I have no doubt about his capacity as a performer. One that will bring sanity to Abuja and so many changes, but he is still being seen as a Judas and the position is occupying is his own 30 pieces of silver and that is not a good position.

“The best thing is for him to decamp so that he can work very well for President Bola Tinubu and also for the APC.”

“As far as I am concerned, I think the PDP has to choose where it wants to be in the history of Nigeria’s politics at this time.

“PDP has lost power to APC, and it is now losing the role of the opposition to the Labour Party. If you look at what is happening, most of the attacks and counterattacks are coming from the APC and the LP.

“So, it has reached a point that even most members of APC don’t consider PDP as a serious opposition. The PDP has lost power to APC, and it is losing its position of the opposition to the Labour Party and that will be a death sentence for the party if things progress along this line.”