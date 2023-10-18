Tinubu Appoints Arabi As NAHCON CEO, Dissolves Board

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday approved the appointment of Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a term of four years in the first instance.

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to Tinubu, added in a statement that President directed Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the outgoing chairman of NAHCON, to proceed on three-month pre-retirement leave.

According to the statement, the leave is in line with the provision of the public service rule (PSR) 120243, adding that it is with effect from October 18, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024.

“The new Chairman / CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in a substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023,” the statement read.

Tinubu also approved the dissolution of the board of NAHCON.