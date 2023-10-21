Tinubu Appoints Chira As New Auditor-General Of The Federation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shaakaa Chira, the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF).

According to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Chira was found to be the best candidate after screening by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Chira will be taking over an office that hasn’t had a substantive AuGF since Aghughu Adolphus left over a year ago.

The statement read: “By powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

READ ALSO: Tinubu Waives No Work, No Pay Order For Resident Doctors

“The president approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.

“President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”