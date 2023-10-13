Tinubu Appoints New CEOs For CAC, ITF, SON, 11 Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) including the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement said the appointments are in line with Tinubu’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large-scale industry facilitation in the country.

The appointments are as follows: CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji; ITF, Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin; National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Kamar Bakrin; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Olufemi Ogunyemi; Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni; Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi; Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Usman Jada.

Others are the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii; SON, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Rabiu Olowo; Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE), Anthony Atuche, CFA; Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB), Veronica Safiya Ndanusa; Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB), Lucia Shittu and National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin.

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by FMITI.

He added that by this directive of the President, all of the above-listed appointments take immediate effect.