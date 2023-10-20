President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved N35,000 wage award for civil servants to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo U. O. Nta disclosed this in memo dated 19th October.

It added that all Federal Civil Servants are beneficiaries of the wage award, which is to take effect from September 1, 2023.

The memo was addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ministers and Ministers of State, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Chairmen, Federal Commissions, Federal Permanent Secretaries, Clerk of the National Assembly, Secretary, National Judicial Council, and Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission.

READ ALSO: Prepare Yourselves For Tough Decisions – Wike Tells Abuja Residents

Others copied in the memo are Director-Generals and Chief Executives of Parastatals, Agencies and Government-Owned Companies, Auditor-General of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation.

“I refer to the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Monday, 2 October 2023 as a result of the dispute arising from withdrawal of subsidy on the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) and hereby convey the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the grant of a wage award of N35,000:00 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only per month to all Federal Government workers with effect from 1 September 2023 pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law,” the memo read.