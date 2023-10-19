Tinubu Approves Takeoff Of Six Varsities Established Under Buhari

In obeyance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval, six of the 14 new institutions founded during ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure will now start lectures.

Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, revealed this on Wednesday during a meeting with Tinubu behind closed doors at the State House in Abuja.

According to Mamman, the first stage will see the opening of two universities specialising in agriculture, two colleges of education, and two medical schools.

“There are very many, probably about a dozen of them, if not more than a dozen or 14, that’s the number and you know tertiary institutions are highly capital-intensive, they need a lot of money, especially at that take-off stage, for infrastructure, staff recruitment and all other needs.

“By the time you want to start about 12, 14 institutions at once, it is a very heavy burden on the finances of government,” he said.

The minister affirmed that these institutions are strategically aligned with the key mandates and priorities of the President’s administration.

READ ALSO: Address Nigerians On Disputes Surrounding Your Certificate, Obi Tells Tinubu

Mamman added: “Ordinarily, we would have said we’ll review whether we should go ahead with that, but most of them are specialised institutions; colleges of education, agriculture and medicine; they are institutions that will support some of the mandates, the priority areas of this government.

“We will need trained teachers, which colleges of education will provide; the same thing with agriculture. That’s why the government has not stepped down that approval; instead, the President, in his wisdom, said we should stagger their implementation on the ground of funds. We’re starting with about six, two each of agriculture, colleges of education and medicine.”

Some of the universities established during the said period are David Nweze Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu; Federal University of Transport Daura, Katsina; Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto; and Admiralty University Ibusa, Delta State.

The minister mentioned that the President also approved the completion of the National Library which has been projected to be completed in 21 months as the nation’s depository.

“On the National Library, a national monument, I briefed the President about the need to get it completed. He is happy with the proposition,” he affirmed.