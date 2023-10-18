Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Olukoyede As EFCC Chair

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda as Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), respectively.

Recall that Tinubu approved the appointment of Olukoyede and Hammajoda last week and noted it was pending the confirmation of the senate.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

Olukoyede was named acting Chairman of the EFCC months after Abdulrasheed Bawa, former boss of the anti-graft agency, was suspended by the President.

While announcing Olukoyede’s nomination, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said Bawa resigned from the position.

READ ALSO: Blacklist Apapa, Arambabi; They’re Impostors, Dubious — Abure Faction Tells Media

Ngelale had said: “Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

“He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as chief of staff to the executive chairman (2016-2018) and secretary to the commission (2018-2020).

“Hammajoda is a public administrator with extensive experience in public finance management who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university.

“He began his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi. From there, he went into banking, including successful stints at the defunct Allied Bank and Standard Trust Bank.”