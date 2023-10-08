Tinubu Considering Financial Autonomy For Varsities – Minister Jisalo

Zaphaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, says the Federal Government is proposing financial autonomy for tertiary institutions in the country to promote growth in the nation’s education sector.

The Minister, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disclosed this at the 27th convocation of the University of Abuja.

Ministry’s Director of Press, Anastasia Ogbonna, in a statement on Saturday said the proposed autonomy was in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“One of the key strategies proposed in the renewed hope agenda is financial autonomy for tertiary institutions which will encourage universities to source funds through grants and corporate sponsorship, promoting self-sustainability and reducing dependency on the Federal Government.

“By granting financial autonomy, institutions can effectively manage funds to enhance competitiveness, strive for excellence in education and eradicate education disruption caused by the strike, and let me emphasise that this administration is resolute in its dedication to reforming the nation’s education sector”, Jisalo was quoted as saying.

He also said Tinubu’s administration would use education to combat poverty in the country.

“Quality education for all is a central target of the renewed hope agenda and the President is committed to hastening the delivery of quality education by implementing policies that prioritise technological base learning resources, administration standards and quality improvement,” he added.