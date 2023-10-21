Tinubu Is Not In Charge, His Problem-Solving Magic Has Evaporated – Bugaje

As many concerned Nigerians continues to demand for solution for the economic hardship facing the country everyday, former member of the House of Representatives Usman Bugaje revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s problem-solving abilities have gone.

The ex-lawmaker led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he said that he is disappointed with Tinubu’s output since he assumed office.

“I have worked with him. I was in the Action Congress (AC), and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) so I have the privilege of having to work with him and I am honestly disappointed.

“Because I expected, he’s a person who I know that would always have a book around him reading, he would always be able to engage but all that magic has evaporated. I don’t see it,” he said on Thursday.

Bugaje also added: “I don’t know. We are still in the process, but certainly that magic, that idea of a person who can solve problems is not there.

“Look at the bundle of problems that are there. I knew that he had talents that he could apply to solve problems.

“We are not able to solve any of our problems. Every Nigerian problem you know – that you see – every day – it gets worse,” he argued.

His comment came months after Tinubu was sworn in and constituted his cabinet.

“I would say it is shared incompetence. They’ve got people who have no idea of the job they are supposed to be doing. I think the appointment system seems to be in crisis,” he argued.

While faulting Tinubu for failing to due consultations, the former lawmaker claimed the that the President is not in charge of his government.

“I can tell you one thing. Clearly, what we have seen is evidence of the fact that the President is not in charge,” Bugaje said. “Someone else is in charge.”