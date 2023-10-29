Tinubu Will Restore Hope Of Nigeria – Niger Delta Leader, Asonja

A Niger Delta Leader, Chief Idowu Asonja has described the Supreme Court judgment validating the election of President Bola Tinubu as the necessary tonic for the President to turn things around in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Asonja, assured Nigerians that the country will surely work under President Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Niger Delta leader congratulated the President for scaling what he described as the last hurdle to the authentication of his electoral victory.

He said: “Nigerians know who they elected as their president and now that their voice at the polls has been validated by the Supreme Court, it time to face issues bordering on the well-being of the people and I am confident that President Tinubu will restore the hope of Nigerians.”

Speaking further, Asonja commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for choosing the law court instead of instigating violence.

“Now that all the processes of the election has been concluded, it is time to join hands with the President and work for Nigeria and its people,” he added.

He subsequently called on the youths and the people of the Niger Delta region to embrace peace and development.