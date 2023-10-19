Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Fail To Perform In Six Months – Smart Adeyemi

A Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi said that President Bola Tinubu will terminate the appointment of any minister who fail to perform in six months.

It was gathered that Adeyemi made this known during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said: “What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out.

“That’s what he’s going to do. The man (Tinubu) is in a hurry to make a difference. Asiwaju wants to make a name. He wants to reposition Nigeria. He wants to recover lost grounds to the nation.

“He’s telling us that he understands we’re going through some pains. He’s coming with a track record of performance. Those who are being nominated or given appointments, I celebrate you but if you don’t perform this man will show them (the way) out. It’s not a question of leaving them for eight years or four years. Asiwaju doesn’t have that kind of track record.”

Adeyemi, who was also an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the Kogi governorship election noted that, once somebody has been in the Senate, that person cannot afford to fail.

He stated that: “This is the first time we are having field politicians controlling the executive arm of government.

“President Bola Tinubu, a former senator; Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a former senator, and even the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu is a senator.

“If you look at the states that are governed by former senators you will see outstanding performance; like Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.