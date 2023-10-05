‘Tinubu’s CSU Certificate Not Fake, You Can Only Forge What You Don’t Have’ – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday doubled down on its claim that the certificate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was valid.

Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, who made this known via X also posited that the Chicago State University (CSU) confirmed that the president didn’t submit a fake result to INEC.

Ajayi noted that CSU affirmed under oath that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution and that the school does not handle replacements for lost certificates.

“We should be clear.

“In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake. The University insisted under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.

“The claim that President Tinubu submitted fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man can not forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”

Following petition by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, CSU had released Tinubu’s academic records on orders of the court.

Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery against Tinubu.