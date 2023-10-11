Too Much Jealousy, Envy Amongst Igbos – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed disappointment with the high rate of jealousy among Igbos.

The controversial actor made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday where he questioned the reason for their hatred among themselves.

Yul Edochie also mentioned how some Igbos who are succeeding have their family members as their biggest critics and urged them to do better.

He said, “Too much jealousy and envy amongst Igbos.

“Why??, If you’re doing well as an Igbo person, your biggest haters are your fellow Igbo person.

“Sometimes even your family members. Igbos we need to do better. We’re great.

“Stop the envy. Stop the competition. Things change when we address them”.