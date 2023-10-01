Tribunal Affirms Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s Victory

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, on Saturday affirmed the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the State.

Recall that Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged the victory of Governor Abiodun in the governorship election.

The three–man panel, headed by Hamidu Kunaza, affirmed Abiodun’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that the petitioners had failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, in a unanimous decision by the panel, the court dismissed Adebutu’s decision for “lack of merit” and affirmed the governor as duly elected Governor as declared by INEC.

Justice Kunaza held the allegations of corrupt practices, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, multiple thumb printing of ballot papers, ballot stuffing, and forgery by Adebutu and his party were not proved beyond any reasonable doubt.

He also described the testimonies of the witnesses brought by the petitioners as “industrially manufactured, mechanically produced and adopted” by them, thereby “proven to similar, too coincidental and unbelievable.”

In the court to witness the tribunal verdict proceeding include Ogun Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako; Senator Solomon Adeola; Ogun Central Senator, Salisu Shuaib and Senator Gbenga Kaka.

Others were the former Speaker of Ogun State Assembly, Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez, House of Reps member, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye–Oladapo and former Woman Affairs Commissioner, Funmilayo Efuwape.

Also in court on the side of the petitioners are Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s running mate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, and the Ogun PDP chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele, among others.