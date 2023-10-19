Tribunal: Nigerians Must Hold Judiciary To Account – IPAC Chairman

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has disclosed that Nigerians must hold the judicial system to account while discharging its responsibilities.

This is coming barely few weeks after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal gave verdicts over the outcome of 2023 general election.

Recall that Independence National Electoral Commission, (INEC) declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressive Congress as the winner of the presidential poll.

However, the opposition parties and their candidates, expressed displeasure over the outcome of the election by filling allegations against the ruling party, APC.

The IPAC boss, during a live interview on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said that the judiciary, which has jurisdiction over disputes in Federal Government, and states needs to stand up and show that it fully supports democracy.

“The judiciary has to sit up to be counted as those who really have this country at heart, as those who want it to work. The judiciary must stand up — that yes, they are really for democracy. What I am seeing today is that democracy is not supporting democracy at all.

“With the kind of judgements, decisions, and orders they are giving, it doesn’t reflect people that have an interest in the survival of democracy and for a good reason, for the judiciary, whether it’s the military or the government, they don’t lose,” he said.

“Nigerians must stand up, not to attack or burn down anybody’s property or kill anybody, but to hold these people to account.”

“Everything has to be referred to the law… Like the Electoral Act we have today, why should you say ‘It’s up to INEC to do what they want’ and then later you say, ‘Well, if they change, it’s okay?’” he queried.