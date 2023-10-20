Truck Crushes Woman To Death In Onitsha

A 40-foot trailer with a faulty brake system on Thursday evening, killed a middle-aged female pedestrian along the Ezeiweka axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Road, in Anambra State.

The Federal Road Saftey Corp’s Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Awka, the state capital.

“According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was parked while goods were being offloaded from its container, and suddenly, it rolled off without the driver inside. It hit and trapped the woman.

“The FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost with the Awada Police team tried getting a crane to lift the 40-feet container, but the trapped victim was already dead.

“The Awada Police Division is trying to arrest the escaped trailer driver.

While commiserating with the family of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic regulations.

“Adhere to minimum safety standards with regular maintenance of your vehicles to avert this kind of crash.

“Drive to save your life and the lives of others on the road,” he said.