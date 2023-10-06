Two Armed Robbers Feared Dead After Gun Duel With Police In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Friday said its operatives engaged some armed robbers who invaded Remo Majestic Hotel, Sagamu in a gun duel and killed two of the robbers while others reportedly escaped with bullet wounds.

The command said one of its officers, an inspector, and two security guards were also shot by the rampaging robbers and that the wounded officers who are currently said to be receiving medical attention are in stable condition.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola said, “At about 0100hrs a distress call was received by Acpol Sagamu that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu”

She added that based on the report, a combined team of policemen were mobilized to the scene.

Odutola explained further that immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, and they opened fire on them, while the policemen engaged the hoodlums, two of the hoodlums were wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush.

The PPRO said, “Two locally-made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, thirteen expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 android phones, one java phone, white Toyota Venza Car with number plate BWR 123DD Abuja were among items recovered at the scene of crime.

“One police inspector and two security guards were shot by the armed robbers but were rescued to Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital Sagamu for medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.”

Odutola said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attacks.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu has been briefed and he has ordered an immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects who escaped with bullet wounds.