UNIPORT Student Found Brutally Killed By Suspected Yahoo Boyfriend In Rivers( Pictures)

The operatives of Rivers State Police command have arrested a man, suspected to be a yahoo boy and a ritualist, identified as Collins for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Otuene Justina Nkang.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Nkang, a 300-level Biochemistry female student of the University of Port Harcourt had earlier been reported missing, but was later found mutilated at the suspect’s residence situated on Road 15, NTA Road, Port Harcourt, the stat’s capital.

It was gathered that Collins was caught by his estate’s security personnel when he was trying to dispose of her corpse after killing her and extracting her eyes, breasts and private parts.

READ MORE: UNIPORT Student, 24, Kills Girlfriend For Using Kayanmata

Following the alarm raised by the security personnel, eyewitnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment and found Justina’s remains, slaughtered in parts and stacked in sacks dripping with blood.

He was whisked to the police station while the deceased’s body parts were taken to the morgue.

Reacting to the horrible incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), refused to make a comment, she said the Commissioner of Police (CP) would address the press on the development by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

See pictures bellow: