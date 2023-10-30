“Venita Is Like Mum To Me” – BBNaija’s Soma

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Somadina Anyama, also known as Soma, has revealed that his colleague Venita Akpofure has a lot of similarities with mum.

Comparing his mum to Venita, he said his mother is versatile and always inspires him to be creative.

On his X handle, Soma wrote, “Do y’all know that my mum inspired me to be creative… you see how fucking great Venita is, that’s my mum too… she’s so good at so many things.

“Mum always had my back… if I f**k up she go correct me on code, never rats me out to her husband.”