Vigilante Not Officer Killed In Abia Attack – Police Confirm

The Abia State Police Command has debunked reports that an officer was killed in attack by hoodlums on Thursday.

The Command, however, confirmed that a security personnel of Abia State Vigilante, identified as Obinna Ndukwe, popularly known as Socket, was killed and beheaded by the attackers.

In a press release signed by ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, or the Abia State Police Commissioner, she said the incident happened at about 15:50 hours, at Isiahia Village in Umuojima, Osisioma.

While saying the corpse of the victim has been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary, she noted that Socket was a member of Abia State Vigilante Service who often collaborated with the Police.

It added that police officers successfully recovered the unregistered vehicle used by the hoodlums during the attack, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

The release read, “Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at OSISIOMA Police headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, OSISIOMA. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the Police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident

Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We urge all citizens to remain calm and security-conscious while going about their activities.”