“Wait For Your Turn” – Protesters Storm Supreme Court, Mock Obi, Atiku (Photos)

Some suspected supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, were spotted at the premises of the Supreme Court, as the final judgement on the battle between the incumbent President, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi commenced.

Recall that Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party including, Obi of Labour Party had earlier rejected the verdict by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP and LP’s candidates are seeking for the nullification of the victory’s of Tinubu, announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The apex court, on Monday, heard the cases and on Wednesday announced that judgment would be delivered today.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the supporters were spotted with placards, banners and shirts with different inscriptions. One of the banners, as seen in photos shared by Daily Trust, says: “2023 Na JAGABAN/SHETTIMA TURN, WAIT FOR YOUR TURN.”

Some of the banners held by the protesters at the Supreme Court entrance had inscriptions claiming that President Tinubu loves the Niger Delta people, while another said Presidency is not an MMM scheme.

See photos below: