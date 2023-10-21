Warri Refinery Billed To Commence Operations In 2024 Suffers Fire Outbreak — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Friday informed that a minor fire incident was contained at the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

In a statement by the management, the incident occurred at the refinery’s cooling tower.

The fire outbreak was caused by the ongoing welding activity at the top of the cooling tower.

The company however clarified that the incident would not affect the refinery rehabilitation project delivery schedule.

“This afternoon (Friday), at about 15:02hrs, there was a minor fire incident at the cooling tower of Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC).

“The fire which occurred as a result of ongoing welding activity at the top of the cooling tower will not affect the refinery rehabilitation project delivery schedule,” the statement read.

Safety officers at the refinery, according to the Company, acted immediately and put out the fire “at about 15:30hrs.”

Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), had said the Warri refinery will commence operations by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

He said the Port Harcourt refinery will come on board by the end of the year while the Kaduna refinery will begin operation towards the end of next year.