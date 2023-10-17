“We Can’t Be Intimidated By Security Agents” – Ondo PDP Vows To Continue Protest

The Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to continue its street protest against the absence of the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, from the state.

Recall that the State’s PDP had earlier called out Akeredolu, who since his return from his medical trip to Germany has allegedly remained in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday stormed the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

The security operatives positioned their vehicles outside the secretariat of the state opposition party.

Confirming the presence of security operatives, the Ondo PDP spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, said that the security operatives were there to prevent a planned peaceful protest by youths of the party.

Peretei added that the protest was for the youths to demand the whereabouts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after being absent from the State since April 2023, adding that staff were not allowed into the secretariat.

The PDP youth, after being blocked by security operatives, vowed to continue their demonstration to push for Akeredolu’s resignation if he fails to return to his responsibilities.

Peretei said: “It took frantic efforts of members of the PDP State Working Committee before the secretariat gate was opened amidst serious tension and confrontation.

“Photo Journalists were threatened to stop recording anything, lest their cameras were smashed. But as the PDP youths forced themselves into the secretariat, proceeding on a street protest would amount to daring the trigger-happy police to do their worst.

“As much as the officers tried to stop the protest, they failed because the youths displayed their banners and placards to Journalists who gained entrance into the secretariat.

“We cannot be intimidated by security agents who are paid with taxpayers’ money. We have the right to demand the whereabouts of the governor if he is missing in action”.

Another PDP Chieftain, Akintade Tayo, said the party members were embarrassed because security agencies were notified to avoid holding the party responsible for any breakdown of law and order.

“And we were asking them what they were doing here, but they said they don’t want us to enter. After some time, they allowed us access but some of our staff were asked to leave the office.

“All the youth that were supposed to participate in the peaceful protest were outside. All we’ve asked for is very simple. Where is Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu? He was elected the Governor of Ondo State.

“We can no longer continue like this. We are the voice of the people, we are the voice of the masses. We are saying, Mr Governor must resume back to duty, he can no longer govern us by proxy, and we can no longer be hearing that he’s one thing or the other when we’ve not sighted him,” he said.