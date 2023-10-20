‘We Know Where Our Shoe Pinches, Nigeria’s Destiny Not In World Bank’s Hands’ — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says the World Bank does not understand the country’s challenges, hence, Nigeria’s destiny is not in its hands.

For years, Nigeria has been a recipient of the bank’s programmes and loans.

Akpabio who spoke in Akwa Ibom State on Thursday at a retreat on fiscal policy and tax reforms organised by the Senate for lawmakers said, “I believe that our destiny is not in the hands of or the fine print of the World Bank. The bank may mean well and can be of help to us, but they have not worn our shoes and they do not know where it pinches.

“It is our walk not their own, so while they talk, let us walk the walk. We wear the shoes and we know where it pinches.

“Every major national development was based on a road map designed by citizens of the respective countries.”

He added that the Senate would not welcome people who “whine” and do not believe that the country would progress.

“The senate has no place for people who whine or do not believe in the greatness of our country.

“The hallowed chambers of the senate are for those who believe that every setback in our country is a setup for a comeback.

“Today more than ever before we must come together in optimism to toe the road map of Mr President and where we consider that changes may be appropriate, work with the executive to perfect the document,” Akpabio said.