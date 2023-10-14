“We’re Not Mates” – Samklef Fires Back At Davido Over Leaked Video

Record producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has reacted to singer Davido’s allegations that he leaked the video of his wife and their newborn twins on the internet.

Recall that Davido slammed the music producer-turned-blogger after he shared a clip of Davido and his wife, Chioma with their twins leaving the hospital in Atlanta, USA.

Reacting in a video message shared via his Instagram page, Samklef denied leaking the video.

He described Davido’s reaction as “pathetic and childish.”

He warned the singer that they were not mates, stressing that he met him in the music industry.

Samklef said, “First of all, I’ve never posted anything negative about you, Davido. But today, Davido, you allowed your emotions… You came to my timeline to disrespect me.

“First and foremost, we are not mates. You met me in the [music] industry. We’re not mates. If you’re Davido, you’re Davido for yourself. We’re celebrating your good news. Do you want to intimidate me?

“You come to my timeline to say I’m wicked, I’m a clout chaser. Then what are you? Are you not a clout chaser? What have you been doing all your life? You think I’m afraid of you? I’m trying to be respectful but you don’t want to respect yourself.

“First and foremost, who recorded that video? Secondly, the person that recorded and leaked that video is from your circle. Why didn’t you blame the person? Why blaming me?”