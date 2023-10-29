‘We’re Ready To Work With Tinubu’ – Apapa’s Labour Party Faction S’Court Victory Verdict

The Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party (LP) faction on Saturday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The faction also expressed readiness to work with the President while urging him to be magnanimous with his victory.

Recall that on Thursday, the apex court, in its judgment, affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which upheld Tinubu’s victory.

While the Julius Abure-led faction of the LP kicked against the Supreme Court judgement , the Apapa-led faction congratulated the President in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, in Abuja.

The Party’s faction also lauded the President for inviting the party leadership as a partner in progress to an all-inclusive government in other to move Nigeria forward.

Expressing readiness to work with the APC-led government, the party mocked lawyers of its 2023 presidential candidate that presented the “worst election petition ever in Nigeria’s history.”

“The Labour Party National Chairman Bashiru Lamidi Apapa and members of the National Working Committee of our great party congratulate you once again, and we are hereby reaffirming our unflinching support for a new and better Nigeria under your leadership.

“President Bola Tinubu’s (GCFR) victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday 26th October was not a fluke as he deployed all that was required to win an election, a two-time Governor of Lagos State, the commercial capital of Nigeria, is a man of many means that remain very focused on his long term ambition.

“The President knew what he wanted because when political shenanigans were on the prowl when all hope seemed impossible, he remained unperturbed but rather spread the Emilokan political virus that went across the nation upon which he affirmatively claimed victory in the Apex Court.

“While the leadership of the LP wishes to thank all the democratic citizens of Nigeria, who participated in the just-concluded 2023 general election, for maintaining peace and orderliness till we took the journey of the survival of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria to this peaceful end, we urge Nigerians to remain calm and resolute in this trying time of national survival, as the man in the helm of affairs knows the job he was voted to do.

“The victory of President Bola Tinubu is well-deserved. It is a testimony of hard work, resilience, dedication, and love for the nation. President Tinubu fought for the emancipation of democratic values and true democracy in Nigeria, starting from his youthful age to this present time, he actualized his dream of the birth of a new Nigeria.

“Let us still believe in the democratic government, no matter what selfish politicians and cohorts hid in their stocks against the growth of democracy.

“The LP under the leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, therefore again wants to congratulate President Bola Tinubu, the entire Nigeria presidential constituency on the resounding victory of our President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Supreme Court.

“The beauty of democracy is that election divides all democratic citizens, the democrats, and the entire populace into losers and winners

“While we in the LP appeal to the losers, especially the PDP presidential candidate, to toe the path of patriotism as democrats, we urge the winners to be more magnanimous in victory, since the government is for us all.

“The country is moving forward with the speed of light, as we all join hands in patriotism with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to revive the nation’s economy,” the statement read.