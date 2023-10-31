We’ve Launched Investigation Into Rivers Crisis – Police

The Nigerian Police Force has disclosed that it is aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, as it has launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances.

Recall that a fresh crisis erupted the state’s House of Assembly as the lawmakers, launched an impeachment proceeding against Governor Sim Fubara.

However, in a statement released yesterday, on Facebook, the police said that it will take immediate action against those responsible for the chaos at the complex.

It was gathered that on Sunday, a section of the assembly complex was razed by fire.

There was tension at the complex on Monday when police officers allegedly fired teargas canisters and aimed water cannons at the convoy of the state governor.

The statement reads: “We’re aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex,” the police said.

“We’ve launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate actions against those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Fubara had earlier said that he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

READ MORE: I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — Fubara

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.