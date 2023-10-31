What Is Happening In Rivers Is Despicable, Bothers Me – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George has lamented over the crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, describing it as despicable.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that there was an attempt to impeach Sim Fubara, the state’s Governor on Monday.

However, the leader of the House was also removed while a factional speaker emerged yesterday.

Reacting to the development, Chief Bode, urged the elders to call the actors to order before things get out of hand in the oil-rich state.

He shared his concerns during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today.

According to him: “What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room who would call everybody to order. What is happening in Rivers is despicable.

It is heart rendering and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state.

“And for such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved.

“The elections are over, the tribunal and electoral process is also over and now let’s come and rebuild the party.

“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain the indivisible and undefeatable party for the future.

“I am very sad about what is going on in Rivers State.

“All sides should calm down. Let the elders get involved to be able to resolve the crisis. In an organisation, yes, you would have differences. We can disagree without being disagreeable. Please, all sides should calm down and walk the part of honour.”