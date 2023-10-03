Why Are You Migrating? — NIDCOM Boss Laments Mass ‘Japa’ Of Nigerians

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday decried the mass exodus of Nigerians to other countries.

According to her, it is impossible to completely halt the development, hence, the government must play its part in providing a favourable environment for its residents.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in Paris during an appearance on Channels Television’s Empowering Tomorrow: A New Vision for Nigeria, a special programme on the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence celebrated on October 1.

She said, “You can’t stop this migration, legal or illegal, but the question is: Why are you migrating? Are you migrating to a better place? Are you migrating to bigger dreams?

“Here is a quick thing, government needs to play its own role of [providing] a conducive environment. The Tinubu administration has talked about job creation, SMEs, digital transformation, and digital truth for our younger people, and a lot of that conversation is going on here in France.”

Speaking further, the NIDCOM boss opined that moving to another country has no inherent flaws, but it must have a clear goal.

“There is nothing wrong with migration, but migrate to a better place. Migrate to become a better person; don’t migrate to get into trouble. A lot of people we deal with are looking for jobs but they don’t get the jobs when they go abroad.

“Why are you migrating? Are you a better person by the time you migrate? But again, government must play its role and do what it has to do,” she added.