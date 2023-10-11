Why I Begged God Not To Give Me Girl Child – Real Warri Pikin

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has revealed that she begged God not to give her a girl child before getting married.

She said she made the request because of her childhood experience.

The thespian said she had thought raising a girl child would be tough and complicated.

She, however, said as God would have it, he blessed her with two daughters and she couldn’t be more proud of herself so far.

Real Warri Pikin disclosed this while celebrating her daughters on the occasion of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She wrote, “Happy International Day of the Girl Child to my Daughters and to Every Girl child out there.

“Before I marry, na so I dey beg God make im nor give me girl pikin’ because I dey reason say to train girl pikin too hard and dey very complicated based on one or two things I see growing up.

“Boom! God dash me 2 because im see wetin I nor see den

“I am sooooo damn proud of myself so far. Dear God, please continue to give me the grace to mother them for you Amennnnnnnn.”