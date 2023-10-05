Why I Quit Music After Leaving MoHits, I’m Now Into Filming, Gaming – Dr Sid

Former Nigerian Singer, Sidney Onoriode Esiri better known as Dr Sid has revealed why he left music and transitioned to film production after leaving his record label.

Dr Sid while featuring in a BTS podcast interview said his last music project did not meet his expectations leading him to quit and venture into filmmaking.

He shared how he had achieved success with music by receiving awards, touring the world and delivering hit records. However, he decided to evolve and try something else.

He added that he is also passionate about gaming and has started a company in Nigeria to contribute to the country’s gaming ecosystem.

He said, “I had pretty much lived my dream, I had done every single thing I wanted to do in music, I had won awards, I had toured the world, I had hit records, and when I put out the last body of work that I did, it did not get the response that I was expecting.

“I have always wanted to make film so for me, that was the next evolution in my career. So I had to make a conscious decision, say you know what? I have given music time, I can always go back to it if I want to but I want to give into this film but then while doing that as well, I am also a gamer.

“I happened to be in America at a gaming conference and I realised that gaming was a $3billion industry, the gaming industry makes more money than music and film combined. So I said to mysef why are we dulling on this in Africa? So I came back and I started a company to build the Nigerian gaming echo systems.”

Recall that Dr Sid was previously signed to the former Mo’Hits records. In 2018, he spoke about how hard he fought to keep the record label together after being blamed for the split of the crew.

The label has since rebranded to Mavin Records with new acts like Crayon, Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr, Magixx amongst others.