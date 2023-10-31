Why Men Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Having Multiple Women – Rapper, Erigga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has said men shouldn’t be blamed for having multiple sex partners or spouses because of societal stereotype.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, the Warri-born rapper argued that the society believes that men don’t deserve women if they don’t have money, so, the same society shouldn’t judge them if they decided to have multiple women after making money.

READ ALSO: ‘Girls Dating Your Boyfriend Are Not Side Chicks,’ Rapper Erigga Defines Side Chick

“A society that tells the guy you are not supposed to have a woman until you have money should not tell the person how many women he can have when he has that money,” he said.

Speaking on his career and his struggle to maintain stardom, Erigga said he has had to “blow thrice”, stressing that he always bounced back anytime he falls off the spotlight.