Winners Chapel Evangelist Reportedly Killed For ‘Stealing’ Manhood In Nasarawa

An unidentified individual affiliated with the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) has reportedly been killed for allegedly stealing someone’s manhood in Nasarawa State.

A man, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, told the Daily Post that the evangelist was beaten to death by a mob on Friday at Adeyi Junction in One Man Village, in the state.

The eyewitnesses said the deceased was engaged in evangelistic activities within the vicinity when he was accused of stealing a man’s manhood.

According to him, the mob had already lynched the evangelist before the arrival of law enforcement personnel, while the perpetrators of the heinous act fled the scene.

“A living faith church member was killed yesterday while preaching at One Man Village by Adeyi Junction, Nasarawa State. He was accused of collecting someone’s manhood.

“Pray they don’t accuse you or any of your people wrowrongly.

When contacted, the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, told Daily Post he has not been briefed on the incident.

He simply said, “I am not aware, sir.”