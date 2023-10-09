Wole Soyinka Went To UI But Can’t Tender The Certificate – Don Pedro Obaseki

The Director of Researcher and Strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Don Pedro Obaseki, has revealed that Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka went to the University of Ibadan (UI) but cannot tender the school’s certificate.

Obaseki argued that Soyinka can not tender the certificate because he was rusticated from the school in the 50s.

The PDP’s chieftain made this known in a statement on Sunday after he was told that a classmate of President Bola Tinubu had come out to testify that the president was his classmate.

In an interview on AIT, Obaseki noted that the main issue is not whether Tinubu attended the Chicago State University or not, but whether he graduated or forged his school certificate.

He added that the school disowned the certificate and even went further to say they had never seen such a certificate before.

According to him: “Look, let me say this: you said he brought somebody that he attended school together; let me just use a very simple example: in the 50s, Prof. Wole Soyinka went to the University of Ibadan, but he cannot tender the University of Ibadan certificate because he was rusticated; he didn’t finish.

“So as a result of that, it is common public knowledge that he attended. It is not whether he attended or whether the person is a female or a male that attended; the issue is the certificate.

“The certificate, as shown in file 26, file 7, of the same deposition The man states clearly that they do not recognise it, and they even went there to say this was the first time during these proceedings that they have seen that certificate.”