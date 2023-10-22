Yemi-Esan Debunks Extorting N23m From Applicants Seeking To Be Permanent Secretaries

Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has debunked reports that she extorted the sum of N23 million from 92 applicants seeking to become Permanent Secretaries in the various federal ministries.

Information Nigeria understands that the reports had alleged that the sum of N250,000 was collected from the applicants for a one-week training programme organised by the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN).

In a rebuttal on Saturday, M. A. Ahmed, Director of Communications in the Office of the HoS, said the training of civil servants was not the mandate of the service.

“It is imperative to state here that the course fee was not determined by the OHCSF nor is it paid into the Office‘s account.

“Training and retraining of Civil Servants is the core mandate of PSIN and the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) and as such, monies for such are paid directly into the aforementioned training institutions’ NUBAN account, linked to the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“For the avoidance of doubt and the records, the process for the selection of Federal Permanent Secretaries is segmented, rigorous and transparent,” Ahmed said.

The Director who said the training was optional, added that the publishers of the reports should retract them and apologise or face defamation suits.