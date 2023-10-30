You Need Kings To Rule Nigeria, Recognise Us Constitutionally – Oluwo Of Iwo To Politicians

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has posited that politicians find governance difficult because traditional rulers who understand diverse cultures and traditions are not constitutionally recognised.

In a chat with Vanguard, the monarch cited the case of the colonial era, when kings were ministers.

“We are closer to the people, but not close to the government. And we need to bridge that gap. And there is only one way to bridge that gap.

“The politicians, in a democratic setting, cannot rule a country of diverse cultures and traditions that have their own kings. They cannot rule without the kings. We should play a key role in democracy. We used to do it in the past.

READ ALSO: ‘Atiku’s Life-Long Goal Has Reached Conclusion’ — Ohanaeze Lauds Obasanjo, Adebanjo, Wike For Sinking His Ambition

“The Oluwo throne was part of the House of Chiefs during the colonial period, in the Western region. During the reign of the white men, the kings were a part of the government as ministers.

“There were kings who were ministers with portfolios and there were those who were ministers without portfolios. The government needs to recognise us constitutionally.

“They must find a place for kings in the constitution of Nigeria. The Queen or King of England is in the constitution. So, if Nigeria’s royal fathers are recognised, the gap will be bridged,” he opined.