You’ll Fail To Change Nigeria Because Your Nepotism Is Extra High – Bwala Tells Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and a member of Peoples Democratic Party, has knocked President Bola Tinubu for constituting a large government.

Bwala accused the President of forming the most bloated government in Nigeria’s history.

In a statement released via his X account, he noted that Tinubu has failed to moved the country forward despite the amount of people employed into his administration.

Bwala insisted that the country can’t move forward when Tinubu is not working to unify the nation.

According to him, President Tinubu’s appointments are nepotism-based.

He wrote: “Largest cabinet since the inception of the Republic; Bloated government since the return of democracy; Largest media aids to the point of superimposition of roles; @officialABAT arguably influenced the media careers of 60 percent of journalists in the country, 40 percent of human right advocates and CSO founders; heck he even owns a TV house and a newspaper company; YET the optics aren’t good and the narrative can’t be changed.

“Do you know why? No leader can move a country that he is not consciously working towards unifying and to give everybody a sense of belonging. The nepotism is ultra high and pro max.”