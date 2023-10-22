“Your State Produces Nothing, FCT Was Built, Maintained With Niger Delta Money” – Lawmaker Slams Gumi Over Demand For Wike’s Sack

A Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, Adoki Tonye Smart has knocked controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi over his comments against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Gumi had earlier said that it was dangerous to trust Nigeria’s national security with Christians and Southerners.

He made this known while condemning Wike for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office and planning to collaborate with Israel over security issues in Abuja.

However, Hon. Smart in his reaction, noted that Wike is fully in charge of the FCT and days of sponsored banditry, criminality and kidnapping were over in the territory.

He warned Gumi and others to desist from making inciting and disparaging statements against Wike and the southerners.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Smart decried that some northerners believe that the country belongs to them.

He said: “Those eras of planning with bandits and criminals to kidnap and share ransoms with them are over. Eze Nyesom Wike is the Minister of FCT, deal with it. See how foolish this man sounds.

READ MORE: Gumi Is Instigating Threat To National Security – Ohanaeze Tells Security Agencies

“Some of these Northerners really believe that this country belongs to them. No wonder they saw it as their right for a Northerner to take over from another Northerner.

“For your information Gumi, that era is gone. A man that his state produces nothing for the country, sits in his dirty corner to ask for Wike’s sack as FCT Minister because he (Wike), received the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office.

“Though we have been expecting this frustrating statement long ago. These bandits Sympathizers can no longer hide their frustrations since Wike was appointed as FCT Minister. That is why Gumi could not endure and have voiced out.

“FCT is built and maintained by the proceeds from Niger Delta. We have not complained. You want to enjoy our money, but you don’t want us to be FCT Minister. Shame on you, Gumi.”