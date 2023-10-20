‘You’re A Satanic Person’ – Gumi Demands Wike’s Renoval Over Visit Of Israeli Ambassador

Popular Islamic scholar Sheikh Gumi has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, as satanic

The cleric was spotted in a video sermon posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday, labeling Wike a satanic person for meeting the Israeli ambassador and planning to collaborate with the Israelis on Abuja’s security issues.

Gumi claimed that the FCT minister want to turn Abuja to an extension of Tel Aviv, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be stopped from serving for eight years.

The cleric added that Muslims appointed into top security positions are only figureheads and not in charge of military command and control, saying that Christians and Southerners are in charge of Nigeria’s national security.

He said: “The Minister of the FCT is a Satanic person; I said it before when he was appointed and some people were grumbling. He has gone and brought the Israeli Ambassador, that’s what someone sent and I am yet to watch it.

“But what is confirmed is he said they will collaborate with the Israelis on Abuja’s security issues. Abuja will now become an extension of Tel Aviv and when they see anyone with a beard like us, they will say it is Bin Laden and we will be killed.

“Where are those that worked for the Muslim-Muslim ticket? Hypocrites and worthless people. Abuja is becoming an extension of Tel Aviv and security is the bastion of the people. Have you not heard the silence? They know what they are doing. One Miyetti Allah leader came and told me that if they come to me with a proposal of negotiation with bandits, I should not be part of it, that I should leave it alone.

“It is a decoy. Muslims are the heads of the Ministry of Defence, of what significance is it? The real people in charge of Command and Control, those holding the guns and shooting, are we the ones? We are not the ones; they are playing us. There is an agenda. All means of money and economic power have been hijacked by them, they are planning to deceive us for four years and get eight years. They will not Insha Allah.

“I want to tell you, there is no way Northerners doing their legitimate business will get one billion naira. Our rich people cannot get anything except those they trust. They only trust them because they are doing what they want. Anyone whose loyalty they are not sure of, they will crush him in a few months.

“They will only come during elections like it is done to spread grains to chickens. If they spread grains to chickens, that’s all. Giving spaghetti to people is the solution, this spaghetti issue is a big deal. We are being cheated in this country and in a real mess.

“If Israelis enter this country, there will be a clandestine operation against any outspoken Islamic cleric; we have seen the signs. Why was Sheikh Jaafar killed? May his soul rest in peace, why did they kill Sheikh Albany? You can see how they are killing; there’s a hit list and we have known this for long.

“For you to understand, they will bring the MOSSAD into our country. Because of this, Tinubu should know that we know their plan, he must choose. He should remove the Minister of Abuja; if not, we will collide with him. On the day of a bath, the navel is not hidden.”