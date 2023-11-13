13 Persons Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Multiple Crash

No fewer than 13 persons have sustained injuries in a multiple accident on Sunday at Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Federal Road Safety Corps Spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 4:55 am, adding that it was caused by speeding and involved five vehicles and 22 people.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital Mowe for medical attention.

She noted that the state Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to always apply caution while driving and drive defensively.

Okpe said: “A total of five vehicles were involved which includes three trucks, a Toyota Corolla marked MUS 793 HM, and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FG 369-F20.”

“13 persons were injured (12 male adults and 01 female adult). No life lost from the crash.”

“The injured victims were taken to Farmobis Hospital Mowe Lotto for medical attention,” it was stated.