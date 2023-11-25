200L OAU Student Starts 50-Hour Hand Wash-A-Thon To Set New Guinness World Record

A 200 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, identified as Enitan Subair, has commenced a 50-hour hand wash-a-thon on Friday to set a new Guinness World Record.

Enitan, who had notified the Guinness World Record of her intentions in June this year, was given November 24th, 2023 to embark on her attempt.

It was gathered that the student of Linguistics and African Languages had the support of the university’s student union.

Before she officially started washing clothes, she expressed optimism that she will finish strong as title holder of the longest hand-washing hours.

According to her: “My background, the lessons life taught me have been motivating me to embark on this wash-a-thon.

“My experience is unexplainable but it taught me to be selfless. I am confident that I will reach the set goal of 50 hours of hand wash and by God’s grace I will emerge victorious.

“Despite the massive support from my colleagues here, I pray for the grace of God to be able to complete the task.

“My parents are very supportive and I urge Nigerians to rally round me while I work towards completing the task”.