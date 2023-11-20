2023 Billboard Awards: Burna Boy Emerges First To Win ‘Top Afrobeats Artiste’ Award

At the 2023 recently concluded Billboard Music Awards held on November 19, Nigerian Afrobeat artists Burna Boy and Rema have made significant progress in the first Afrobeats categories.

Burna Boy won the Top Afrobeats Artiste title, defeating Wizkid, Rema, Tems, and Libianca, the famous Cameroonian. With this triumph, Burna Boy became the first-ever winner in the history of the recently established Top Afrobeats Artiste category.

In another notable win, Rema’s ‘Calm Down‘ remix featuring Selena Gomez earned the Top Afrobeats Song accolade. The remix outshined tracks like Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’, Libianca’s ‘People’, and Victony’s ‘Soweto’ with Rema and Don Toliver.

Rema’s “Calm Down” remix won its category, but it was up against fierce competition in other categories as well, losing to other winners like Top Billboard Collaboration, Top Billboard Excl. U.S. Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Radio Song.

On the broader winners’ list, American singer Morgan Wallen led with an impressive 11 awards, closely followed by Taylor Swift, who secured 10 wins.