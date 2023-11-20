2026 World Cup Qualifier: Alex Iwobi Begs Nigerians After Two Disappointing Draws

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has begged Nigerians to exercise patience with the team, and promised that they will do everything to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in USA/Canada/Mexico.

Recall that in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the three times African Champions were stunned by a lowly-rated Lesotho with a 1-1 draw at Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

However, when most Nigerians thought the eagles would bounce back against Zimbabwe in Rwanda, they still drew 1-1.

After the game against the Zimbabwean team, most fans of the Super Eagles have been very critical of the team and are even claiming that the Jose Pesiero’s side are gradually losing out on the qualification series.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Iwobi who played in the two qualification games, urged the fans to be patient with the team and blamed the team’s performance on the hours spent on flights for the two games.

He said: “Of course, it’s disappointing we should be able to get more points and more goals. We will not dwell on this; we will push and fight to the end to make sure we qualify.”

“He already (the coach) said the travel was a lot for us. After the first game, we had to fly for four hours and another three hours. As players, we shouldn’t use that as an excuse and we have a lot of quality in the side.

“Like the coach said, the first half wasn’t good enough but the second was better so we have to look at that and see what we can do better to improve.

“It’s just the beginning, I’ll urge the Nigerian fans to stick by us because we will continue to fight”.