2026 World Cup Qualifier: “S’Eagles Will Bounce Back With Victory Against Zimbabwe” – Peseiro Assures

After a disappointing 1-1 draw with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Uyo stadium on Thursday, the Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has vowed that the team will bounce back with victory against Zimbabwe tomorrow.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the three time African champions are desperate to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign back on track after failing to beat Lesotho at home.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese and his boys have a chance to redeem themselves with victory over Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium, Butare.

Pesiero, in his reaction, stated that the team will go all out for a win against their hosts.

He said: “We will respond very well (vs Zimbabwe),” the former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela coach told journalist.

“Now we have to beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.”

The game will commence at 2 pm Nigeria time.