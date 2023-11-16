2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Lesotho Holds Super Eagles In Akwa Ibom

Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Lesotho in their 2026 World Cup qualifying opener.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Crocodiles took the lead in the 56th minute against the run of play in the Group C qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State today.

After 11 minutes, defender Semi Ajayi rose to the occasion to power a header past Lesotho’s post to restore hope for the host team.

However, Super Eagles enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession in the Group C game but a combination of wasteful finishing and defensive heroics from the South African side made the job tough for Nigeria.

Coach Jose Peseiro’s men pressed the opponents and could have taken the lead in the 36th minute. But Nottingham Forests’ Taiwo Awoniyi wasted a brilliant cutback from Victor Boniface, kicking the ball inches away from goal.

The result leaves Nigeria with one point in the group alongside Lesotho, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Benin Republic and South Africa and the other two teams left in the group are yet to play their first game with both sides to square it out on Saturday.

Pesiero-led side will now turn their attention to their second fixture against the Warriors of Zimbabwe billed for Sunday, November 19 at the Huye Stadium, Butare.