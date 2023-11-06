39 Kaduna Electric Staff Members Sacked For Fraud, Others

The Management of Kaduna Electric has sacked 39 staff members over offences considered as violation of the company’s policy.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna, the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, stated that the offences were misappropriation of company funds, fraudulent practices, unauthorised access and abscondment.

The company said the offences were in breach of the revised employee conditions of service which was recently endorsed by the leadership of the two in-house labour unions and the management led by the Managing Director, Yusuf Yahaya.

Mr Abdullahi explained that the action of the sacked staff members had adverse effects on the company’s fortunes, adding that the management seriously frowns at all manner of fraudulent activities by staff members and would decisively punish all those caught.

The company said it hopes the dismissal would serve as a deterrent to others, while advising customers to desist from transacting any business conniving with fraudulent persons to shortchange the company as this hampers its ability to meet its obligations to the electricity market.

The statement read in part, “We call on our esteemed customers to promptly report any fraudulent act exhibited by our customers.”

“We need the support of our consumers to weed out the bad eggs among us so that we can provide the necessary services to our esteemed customers in our franchise states,” it added.