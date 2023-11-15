62 Passengers Escape Death As Aircraft Skids Off Runway In Rivers

A Value Jet aircraft with 62 passengers skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State on Tuesday.

The CRJ 900 Bombardier aircraft with registration 5N-BX, containing five crew members onboard reportedly landed at 3:30 p.m., to cause panic among the passengers and airport officials.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Airport is located in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area in the State.

In a statement issued yesterday, ValueJet said that the incident occurred after the plane landed on algae on the runway.

The statement reads: “The airline confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the “ValueJet aircraft slipped on taxi turn after landing safely and cleared off the runway at Port Harcourt airport. No damage to the aircraft. The incident happened at 3.30 local time.